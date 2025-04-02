Consumers Energy preparing for another round of storms

Consumers Energy crews are preparing for another busy day and night across Michigan while still trying to catch up from the storms that hit us a few days ago.

In an update Tuesday night, Consumers Energy shared that crews are currently working around the clock, and that includes lineworkers coming in from Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois to help work through Wednesday's expected storms.

As of Wednesday morning, three-quarters of the 270,000 customers who lost power over the weekend do have their power restored.

With more bad weather heading to the Mitten State, Consumers is sharing some important reminders we all need to know:



Be alert to crews working along the roads.

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines.

Never use your generator inside.

Make sure your phone has plenty of power.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees that interfere with electricity restoration efforts, but debris cleanup is the property owner's responsibility

Food will stay cold in a closed fridge for up to 24 hours, and for up to 48 hours in a freezer.

Keep your porch light switched on so crews can see when power is restored. Leave an indoor lamp turned on so you will know when your power is back on.

If it's safe to do so, bring in outdoor furniture. It can blow away and cause damage during high winds. Anchor large objects such as grills.

Don't use candles during a storm, as they can be a major fire hazard.



We will be covering the ever-changing weather conditions hereand on-air as they happen.

Keep an eye on when power in your area will be restored: CONSUMERS ENERGY OUTAGE MAP

