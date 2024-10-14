Connection, warmth shared by Kalamazoo area missing person advocacy group

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many voluntarily missing people become part of homeless communities across the country—severing contact with loved ones for weeks or months at a time.

That’s where Baby, It’s Cold Outside comes in.

The annual giveaway provides everything and anything someone experiencing homelessness might need— warm clothes, hygiene kits, prepaid cards, pet food, shoes, and more— in exchange for a favor; look at the board and speak up if you can.

The board in question is full of missing person fliers— pictures and last known locations are listed to help families reconnect with loved ones.

Each year at least 1 person is found, some years up to 4. That’s at least 1 family every year given the peace of mind that— even if they’re not ready to come home— their loved one is still alive.

The 11th Baby, It’s Cold Outside event happens from 10 a.m. until noon at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Rose St in Kalamazoo on Saturday, November 2.

Volunteers are still needed. Head to the park at about 8:30 a.m. the day of the event, or reach out to The Venus Foundation to help out!

