Connect with moms of all ages and stages at Mommy-Friend Speed Dating

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — When you think of speed dating, you may picture several awkward conversations over drinks for people looking for love—but what if you’re looking for friends?

Whether you’re new to the area, find yourself alone in a new stage of life, or just looking to make more connections, it can be difficult to build your circle.

Enter Mommy-Friend Speed Dating.

It’s not what you think, but maybe exactly what you need.

Hello Jennie June uses the speed dating model to modify your search for like-minded mamas.

This isn’t a re-hash of the typical mom business – how many kids, how old, what’s your job, blah blah blah— Nope, you’ll skip right over that with a bio of all participants ahead of time so you can get right down to making real connections.

"I really loved this! I am usually really shy and homebody type but this was really fun and I loved meeting everyone. I really needed this mom time to meet some new friends."— Mommy-Friend Speed Dating attendee

Getting even further from events for those looking for love; remember— you’re not looking for the ‘one and only’— you can come back to another Mommy-Friend Speed Dating event and make as many friends as you want!

Mommy-Friend Speed Dating happens 7-9:30 p.m., March 31 at Maggie’s Be Café.

Tickets are $10 and go towards renting the space and supporting the café’s mission: employing and uplifting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Moms of all ages and stages can sign up with the link above or email HelloJennieJune@Gmail.com for more information.

Hello Jennie June helps moms navigate post-partum life— from birth to building a support system for moms. Check their website above for more.