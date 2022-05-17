Community Kids hosting Mentor-Raiser recruitment event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Having an influential mentor can change a child's life, helping to inspire, educate and shape a young person during some of their most formative years.

Now there's an opportunity for adults who are interested in becoming a mentor through Community Kids. They're having a special recruitment event this week.

The recruitment event is called the Community Kids Mentor-Raiser and it’s happening Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at The Gallery @ 341, located on Hall Street SE. The event is intended to help share the vision and mission of mentoring kids in the Grand Rapids community.

Donny Irving joined us on the morning show to tell us more about the event.

