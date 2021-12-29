Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

Community Action House in Holland is kicking off the New Year

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:25 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 12:25:23-05

HOLLAND, Mich. — You have the chance to kick off the new year by helping a great cause in Holland.

The Community Action House helps the people of West Michigan gain access to shelter, food, clothing and work towards a better life.

For more information on the Community Action House and how you can make a difference click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time