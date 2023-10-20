Comfort and hope; items exchanged for information on missing persons

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saturday, October 21, Kellie Boers will be at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Kalamazoo, exchanging winter gear, pet food, gift cards, toiletries, and other items for something even more precious; information— leads that could connect a family to their missing loved one.

The impact of having a loved one go missing is something Kellie Boers knows all too well— It's been over three decades since her cousin, Richard "Richie" Hitchcock, went missing from a bar in Allegan.

Even now, what leads they still get bring hope to her family. Hope for answers— closure— even though they've long since turned their focus to finding his remains.

That hope turning into a lifetime of work for Boers as she helps others whose loved ones are out there, still alive, and possibly living among the homeless communities in Kalamazoo.

Through the event, called Baby It's Cold Outside, Boers has successfully located over 15 missing persons over their 10 years.

Baby It's Cold Outside also offers a call home should they find someone to let their loved ones know they're still alive and OK, whether they intend to come back or not.

About 100 people come out every time, but this year is expected to be particularly busy after the City of Kalamazoo carried out the latest encampment eviction.

Boers' family is still actively searching for Richie's remains. If you have any information or would like to help, you can find out more here.