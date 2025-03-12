Comedy of delightful errors coming to Grant

The Play That Goes Wrong— a playful and hilarious story of a murder mystery cast who just can’t quite get it together— is coming to the Grant Public School’s Fine Arts Center.

Join them March 21-23 and March 28 for an evening of laughs!

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for Seniors and Students.

You can grab them at the box office 1 hour before showtime or online.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube