Comedians prepare to take the stage for LaughFest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today marks the first day of LaughFest and performers are ready to take the stage in front of a live audience this year.

Elliot Grandia caught up with two comedians taking part in this year's event, Tone Bell and Gianmarco Soresi.

Tone Bell will perform March 19th and 20th, while Gianmarco will perform for the Clean Comedy Showcase March 16-18th.

Bell says he can't wait to perform for a live audience after doing virtual shows for the past year and a half.

"When you get a good crowd and people just really want to enjoy themselves, it's infectious," Bell said. "It makes us work harder, which also helps them laugh harder, man, so it's a it's a blessing to be able to do this."

