COME WITH ME IF YOU WANT TO LEARN: Advanced Manufacturing Expo returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The future is here in Grand Rapids starting Wednesday.

The 2026 Advanced Manufacturing Expo kicks off at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids kicks-off on Wednesday and runs through Thursday. This free, and family-friendly event will showcase innovation in robotics, metalworking, and safety.

Admission is free for all attendees.

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