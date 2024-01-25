Watch Now
Come one, come all to Snowfest!

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 10:18:43-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — JCI Greater Muskegon (Junior Chamber International) invites you to Snowfest!

Saturday, February 3 from 9-10 p.m. jump in on tournaments, enjoy live music, food, and more in downtown Muskegon.

It’ll be an all-out brawl playing volleyball, cornhole, disc golf, and axe throwing in winter gear!

And did we mention the chili and soup cook-off? The Bloody Mary Bar contest between local bars? What about the Axe throwing?

If you’re up for the challenge— winners walk away with cash prizes!

Getting excited and looking for something to do ahead of time? Join the Pre-Snowfest Party & Euchre Tournament, Friday, February 2!

All events are free to watch, but you must register to compete!

