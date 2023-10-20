Come live the (terrifying) story at Abandoned Acres

SPARTA, Mich. — Old Eli is coming for you.

His legend began when his wife's life ended— starting a reign of terror you may never recover from.

Your stroll through the stalks at Abandoned Acres Farm will leave you breathless— or Eli will as he and his legion of wandering corpses and insane farm animals suck you into their twisted game of hide and seek.

If you think finding the abandoned circus in the far reaches of the farm is a safe place to hide... we may need to ask what rock you've been living under. Clowns = bad... very very bad in a horror movie. And these demonic entertainers have created a 3-dimensional show of terror for all who enter.

A mystery— and maybe Eli himself— awaits as you wander through the mazes. The workshop there will show you Eli's descent into madness first-hand— if you think you can reveal his method before he gets back!

Abandoned Acres Farm uses cinema-quality effects to turn the Apple Valley Corn Maze & Fun Farm into the closest thing you'll get to being in a horror movie.

Check them out Thursday - Sunday through Halloween