Colleges, close, modify classes for icy blast

WEST MICHIGAN — Several Michigan universities and colleges are closed Thursday after icy coated much of West Michigan, others are restarting or going remote to avoid students braving conditions.

CLOSED THURSDAY: Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, Kalamazoo College, Aquinas College, Grand Rapids Community College, Davenport University's Grand Rapids Campus, Montcalm Community College, Tulip City Beauty College, and Kendall College of Art & Design of FSU.

DELAYED START: Hope College— restarting at noon after closing 24 hours earlier, the men's basketball quarterfinals against Adrian has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Calvin College is also opening at noon.

Meanwhile, GVSU shifted to remote learning on 2/22, postponing their TRIO Day Celebration that was planned for Thursday.

We've got a full list of reported closings here. If your college or university hasn't made an announcement, check their website. If we've missed one, school officials can email us or sign up for to be added to our list at Fox17Online.com

