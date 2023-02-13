Watch Now
Cocktail class bringing couples together

Posted at 5:15 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 05:15:26-05

HOLLAND, Mich. — What’s your plan for Valentine’s Day?

It’s the middle of the week this year, so it’s easy to say ‘we’ll do it this weekend’—but for those of us wanting to celebrate on the day, New Holland Brewing Company has something fun in mind.

They’re teaching valentines 21+ how to make the perfect cocktail.

The class starts at 7 Tuesday night— the Knickerbocker is sold out, but the original Holland location still has spots!

If you miss it, the next one is part of a Girlfriends weekend in Holland on March 4th.

Weather