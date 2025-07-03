Clean, Drain, Dry: It's Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week in Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich — Clean, drain, dry.

Those are three words the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Department of Environment (DNR), Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) hope you remember this summer because it can help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS).

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation, making June 29 to July 5 Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week to help raise the importance of stopping the spread of invasive plants and organisms.

Over 50 boat landing events are planned across the state as part of the annual AIS Landing Blitz. Giving local partners like lake associations and anglers tips on how to identify AIS and stop them from moving to new areas.

While the official observance of AIS Awareness Week runs until Saturday, officials stress the importance of vigilance throughout the year

Invasive species, which are non-native plants or animals introduced to habitats like Michigan’s waters, can severely disrupt the ecosystem, leading to significant consequences. According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, these species can cause a range of issues.

Kevin Walters, an aquatic biologist with EGLE, explains, "We're all impacted by the economic impacts or economic consequences of invasive species. They clog water intake pipes, and invasive plants can make boating access sites impassable, costing the DNR and lake associations money every year to manage those plants."

So, how can you contribute to stopping the spread of invasives? If you're heading out on the water, remember it’s the law in Michigan to:



Remove all aquatic organisms, including plants, from watercraft and trailers before launching or transporting.

Remove all drain plugs and drain all water from bilges, tanks, and live wells.

Dispose of unused bait in the trash, not in the water.

The DNR also recommends washing your boat and trailer before leaving access areas and drying boats and equipment for five days before launching into a different body of water.

If you spot something unusual, you’re encouraged to speak up. Walters urges individuals to use the app iNaturalist to document any suspicious species. This allows experts from Michigan State University, the DNR, and EGLE to monitor potential new or high-priority invasive species.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

