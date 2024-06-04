Watch Now
City to host its first Farmers Market

Posted at 7:45 AM, Jun 04, 2024

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Farmer’s Market coming to East Grand Rapids

The City of East Grand Rapids is launching its own Farmer’s Market!

Every Thursday, June 6-August 29, vendors of all kinds will gather in the north parking lot of the East Grand Rapids Community Center from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

While Farmer's Markets have been held in the city by volunteers and organizations in the past, but this is the first time the city has devoted resources to put one together.

The spot is right on Reeds Lake within walking distance of the Kent District Library East Grand Rapids Branch, John Collins Park, Reeds Lake Trail, and Gaslight Village—and there’s still room for a few more vendors!

To sign up for the season or a week, check out the City’s website.

