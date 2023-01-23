Watch Now
City kicks off first-ever Adaptive Recreation Expo

Posted at 6:11 AM, Jan 23, 2023
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood invites you to the first annual Adaptive Recreation Expo— a place where all are welcome to explore just how easy it can be to get moving and make the indoors outdoors enjoyable for everyone!

Thursday, January 26th (running 4:30-8 p.m.) learn about resources and programs available to people with disabilities and their families.

“We hope to build connections and raise awareness about other local resources and programs West Michigan offers for individuals with disabilities and their loved ones,” Val Romeo, Kentwood’s parks and recreation director told FOX 17 in a release about the event.

You’ll have access to demonstrations and more— plus plenty of info on internships, volunteer opportunities and jobs!

The Adaptive Recreation Expo will be held at the Kentwood Activities Center on 48th St SE.

