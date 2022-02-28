City High Junior wins 5X5 Night at Start Garden for his parking app, Spotter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A junior at City High, Vishnu Mano has won a competition hosted by Start Garden called 5X5 Night, earning a $5,000 prize.

We first introduced you to the young inventor and founder of a parking app, called Spotter in January. The app started as a year-long school project while Mano was a sophomore and then led to an internship with Mobile GR.

Related: High school student develops parking app in Grand Rapids

Earlier in February, we learned Mano had entered the Start Garden competition 5X5 Night with his parking app.

Related: Student innovator needs your vote!

The Spotter app is designed to help drivers find the nearest open parking spot, allowing parking ramps to be better utilized, reducing the time drivers spend searching for open spots as well as their vehicle's emissions.

Mano plans to use the prize money to move away from sensors and instead, use cameras. Mano hopes to get Spotter into parking spaces locally and across the United States.

