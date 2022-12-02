Chili and Beer Fest to support Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan

ADA, Mich. — People in West Michigan have the chance to give some support to the Ronald McDonald House while enjoying some food & drink.

The Ada Chili and Beer Festival is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. downtown on the grounds of the Community Church of Ada.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Four taste tickets cost $10, and 10 taste tickets are $20.

Andrew Grashuis, Festival Coordinator, and Scott Proux, a former chili judge, joined FOX 17 Morning News to share more about the event.

Find more information about the festival and Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan here.