Chili and Beer Fest to support Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan

The Ada Chili and Beer Festival is scheduled for Dec. 3. Proceeds will support Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan &amp; Community Church of Ada.
Posted at 8:32 AM, Dec 02, 2022
ADA, Mich. — People in West Michigan have the chance to give some support to the Ronald McDonald House while enjoying some food & drink.

The Ada Chili and Beer Festival is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. downtown on the grounds of the Community Church of Ada.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Four taste tickets cost $10, and 10 taste tickets are $20.

Andrew Grashuis, Festival Coordinator, and Scott Proux, a former chili judge, joined FOX 17 Morning News to share more about the event.

Find more information about the festival and Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan here.

