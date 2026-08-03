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Chicken Coop in Portage is celebrating 60 years on Monday

Chicken Coop 60 Years
Andy Curtis WXMI
Chicken Coop 60 Years
Chicken Coop in Portage is celebrating 60 years on Monday
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PORTAGE, Mi — 60 years of serving!

The Chicken Coop is celebrating 60 years of their family serving families in Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana on Monday.

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