Chef Char supports newly alone with Cooking for One classes

Chef Char joined our morning show team to show us how to make a quick and easy salmon dinner.

It's part of her Cooking for One class that she partners with Harbor Hospice of Michigan to offer as part of their grief support program.

The Cooking for One classes are a series of four classes and focuses on teaching people cooking skills if they have lost a loved one who used to do the bulk of the cooking.

The classes focus on how to purchase and store fresh produce and herbs, learning about cooking gadgets, cooking for one and storing and preserving leftover food.

The classes are free for participants. Click here to learn more.

