Cheers to 10 years! Big Lake Brewing throwing milestone anniversary party

Big Lake Brewing hits big milestone this weekend – 10 years!

The anniversary is a reminder of all the hard work it’s taken to bring this brewpub to the fore, and they are taking the opportunity to celebrate!

“We’re celebrating ten years of getting to do what we love,” said Travis Prueter, co-founder of Big Lake Brewing. “Our once-modest Holland brewery has made it through hardships, including a worldwide pandemic, so hitting the double-digit mark is significant, and the anniversary event is a ‘thank you’ to everyone who brought us to this point.”

Don’t worry—you’re invited.

Saturday, July 8, Big Lake Brewing is hosting an all-day BBQ (11 a.m.-9 p.m.) featuring live, local musicians, a cornhole tournament, and (of course) the fan-favorite beers that put them on the map for Michigan’s craft beer aficionados!

Limited-Edition Beers Debuting July 8

Triple-Hopped Ryecoe

Locked Out Pale Ale

Darkstar – throwback beer contest winner



Live Performances

11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. – Van Mason

2:00-5:00 p.m. – Last Call

6:00-9:00 p.m. – That Beatles Thing



Get your name in for the cornhole tournament, grab your favorite brew, and enjoy some local tunes at Big Lake Brewing’s 10th Anniversary Party!