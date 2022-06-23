'Cheer Live' coming to Van Andel Arena June 26

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans of the hit Netflix show "Cheer" have a chance to see some of their favorite athletes perform this Sunday at Van Andel Arena.

The show, CHEER LIVE, is bringing together fan favorites from two of the most successful cheer programs in the country, Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College. National Champion coach Monica Aldama will be making a special appearance as cheerleading stars Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Terrell Cabral and Anuhea Keene take to the stage.

The two rival schools hope to bring the sport of cheerleading to a wider audience.

“This is a huge opportunity for non-cheerleaders to see what we're about," decorated national champion, Trinity Valley graduate and CHEER LIVE star Terrell Cabral said. "This is a performance."

The teams have been busy rehearsing unique, interactive routines without the pressure of winning a competition.

CHEER LIVE CHEER LIVE cast rehearsing their routines

“We're doing like 12 to 13 hours a day of just learning number after number," decorated national champion and CHEER LIVE star Anuhea Keene said. "I just can't believe it. This is just everything that we've ever dreamed of and more.”

As for the rivalry? Cabral says at the end of the day many of the cheerleading stars from the two rival schools are friends and have only gotten closer while touring.

“We're very friendly with each other. We cheer each other on. We're the only two teams in our division basically and people want to see us do good," he said.

Both Cabral and Keene say they've been to Grand Rapids before for some cheerleading camps, and hope to see some of their students this weekend.

“We went to Detroit, we went to Grand Rapids, we went to all of these different spots and just kept driving around in circles in Michigan doing camps," Keene said.

CHEER LIVE will be at Van Andel Arena Sunday, June 26 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are still available for purchase on Van Andel Arena's website.