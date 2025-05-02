Check you watch it's Tulip Time: Parking info and more

HOLLAND, Mich — It's that time of the year again, all clocks are now set for Tulip Time in Holland.

Starting May 2 and running through May 11, Tulip Time is the annual celebration of Dutch heritage and the Holland Community, and if you're coming out for the event this year, it pays to know how to experience it like a local.

So here are a few tips if you plan on going Dutch. Ashley VanDeburg, Ana McMahon

"It's very busy, so bring your walking shoes." suggested Tulip Time veteran Ashley VanDeburg.

Sound advice especially if you plan on taking a hike to the world-famous Windmill Island. One of the many spots where you can see a sea of tulips during tulip time. But if you want to go to the Island, it will cost you $13 for adults, $6 for kids (3-15) .

I talked to the ticket attendant at the front gate of Windmill Island, and she gave me the inside scoop. Telling me that the best time to come out here is earlier in the week, if you can, and earlier in the day, if you can swing that.

I would advise listening to her advice, because wait time to get here on Windmill Island can be pretty long, at least an hour, if not more on some days.

There are shuttle buses provided, and that could help cut down on your wait time a little bit.

This is also a big picture-taking event, so make sure you have your camera ready and please, I'm begging you, be aware of your surroundings. Don't be that person who wanders into someone else's picture or tramples some of the flowers because you're too busy taking a selfie.

"Stay away from people, I guess. Go further in the distance where the tulips are still there, but try not to be in the busy areas," suggests Tulip Timer Ana McMahon.

If you don't want to pay for admission, the city of Holland has planted flowers all over that you can view for free.

"Get here probably earlier in the week, sunny days, and definitely hit up the deep-fried Oreos," added McMahon about her flower-view strategy.

Before you get a chance to see those tulips, you're going to have to answer the million-dollar question: where do you park?

The million-dollar answer is several designated spots around the city. We have a link to the Tulip Time Parking Map here.

BUT ABOVE ALL - if you are going to Tulip Time this year plan your route before you get into town, bring the family and get ready to have a good time.

