Cereal City Band needs your help to tick 'Tour Europe' off their bucket list!

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — With your help, musicians in Battle Creek will make their European debut as the Cereal City Concert Band has the chance to perform in Prague and at the Mid-EUROPE Wind Band Music Festival in Schladming, Austria!

The prestigious festival happens July 5-13, 2025 and includes workshops, conductor’s master classes, competitions, and more unique experiences for band members to grow as musicians.

With bands and ensembles from 22 countries performing for over 10,000 spectators, the band is excited to add this honor to their upcoming 38th season!

If you want to help them participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, get a hold of Heather Lane-Fowler at 269-962-2153 or email HKLF49017@att.net.

To learn more about the tour and the Cereal City Band, check out their website.