Celebrate winter Michigan style; on the trails!

WEST MICHIGAN — Snow, chilly temps, and frozen lakes are no reason to stay indoors-- they're one of the best reasons to explore Michigan's trails!

Winter trail adventures are a quick drive away for most of West Michigan. If you're a newbie, there's plenty of lessons and easy escapes for you and the family.

This January, treat yourself to ski lessons during Cross-Country Ski Month, of enjoy a free trail pass and lesson at dozens of participating locations!

For the more advanced, check out the Airsoft Biathlon— a race with target stations— or the White Pine Stampede.

The more relaxed crowd will enjoy the Bavarian Ski Festival— full of fair food favorites, beer, costumes, and more!

For up-to-the-minute ski conditions and more on how to enjoy the trails this winter,