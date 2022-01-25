Celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day by planning a vacation to one of these hidden gems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is National Plan for Vacation Day, a day dedicated to planning the perfect getaway.

Travel Michigan shared some hidden gems in the state that would be perfect places to plan your next vacation.

Lansing

Old Town in Lansing is a mid-19th century town that is packed with art galleries, local restaurants, antique shops and live music- a perfect getaway for a date day or night and it's only about an hour away.

Grand Rapids

The next place is in Grand Rapids: The Meyer May House. It ranks as the most completely restored of Frank Lloyd Wright's buildings. It's tucked within the city's historic Heritage Hill district. There are free tours of the home and, while you are there, take a walk around the neighborhood. It's got plenty of stunning residential architecture.

Ocqueoc Falls

Travel Michigan tells us this is where you want to get your Instagram-worthy pictures. It's a view of one of the Lower Peninsula's largest waterfalls. It's about 40 miles south of Cheboygan and also has lots of trails.

Arcadia State Park

We all know Sleeping Bear Dunes, but what about Arcadia State Park? You'll find 15 miles of hiking and mountain biking, sand dunes you name it. There are also boardwalks for strollers and for easier walks. It's just south of Crystal Lake.

Detroit's Little Venice

Over on the east side of the state, we've got Detroit's Little Venice. It's a rare look at prohibition-era Detroit. It's where bootleggers moved shipments of booze from Canada to an alcohol-free America and it's best traveled by kayak or boat.

All these destinations are perfect to build a vacation around.

“We have so much here. I guess the one thing I would say is consider the interior of the state, not just the shorelines. Shorelines are super busy in the summertime especially, so consider the interior,” recommended Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan. “I do recommend you get your hotel bookings early. But there's nothing wrong with this kind of driving around and finding what you might find along that path. It's not just about the destination, it really is about the journey.”

Dave says Michigan.org is a great resource to get your planning started.