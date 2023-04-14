Celebrate Michigan's first people this weekend

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Celebrate, learn, and enjoy Native American culture this weekend.

The Native American Student Association of Grand Valley State University invites you to the 22nd Annual Celebrating All Walks of Life Pow Wow.

You'll be treated to live performances of traditional songs, dances, and music, plus Native American crafts and foods and a silent auction.

Learn the history and values of Michigan's first people and how our 12 federally-acknowledged Indian tribes use these teachings to shape the cultures of today.

It’s free and family-friendly, benefiting the Native American Student Association mission of sharing knowledge and culture of Native communities from around Michigan.

The Pow Wow is April 15 and 16 at the GVSU Fieldhouse in Allendale. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. A Grand Entry is planned for an hour after opening as well as 5 p.m. Saturday.