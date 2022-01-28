Watch
Cedar Lounge at Cannonsburg opens for weekend brunch

Food to warm your bellies at Cannonsburg
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jan 28, 2022
BELMONT, Mich. — When you think of Cannonsburg, you may think of skiing the slopes or taking on the tubing hill.

But if you need a cozy break, the Cedar Lounge is now open for brunch on the weekends for the first time.

The lounge decided to expand its hours after they noticed a shift in their peak skiing times on the weekends.

More families are hitting the slopes first thing in the morning, and they decided brunch would accommodate any parents and grandparents that may not be joining their little ones out in the cold.

The new menu offers everything from sweet to savory for customers.

The Cedar Lodge is open for brunch including a bloody Mary and mimosa bar on weekends from 10 a.m. until noon.

