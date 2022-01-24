Catholic Charities West Michigan Holds Hybrid Soup’s On For All! January 24-26

Catholic Charities West Michigan will hold its popular Soup’s On For All! fundraiser virtually on January 24-26. Soup packages will be available for pick-up each day between 3:30-6:30 pm at God’s Kitchen, 303 Division Ave.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s ticket holders will receive three soups made by God’s Kitchen chefs and local restaurants, artisan bread from Panera, dessert, a hand-painted soup bowl, and a free restaurant soup punch card.

The annual event benefits God’s Kitchen, a program of Catholic Charities West Michigan that provides free meal programs to those in need. Tickets are $50 and are available online throughout the event.

“Soup’s On For All! is a mindful way of raising awareness of food insecurity in our community,” said Amanda Stetson, event and volunteer coordinator. “Given the pandemic, our need to provide meals for the most vulnerable in our community has greatly increased. Last year alone, we served more than 100,000 meals.

“Even though COVID precautions will keep us apart again this year, Soup’s On is STILL on for our community. We’re hopeful West Michigan will open its heart again this year and join us to support those in need.”

At last year’s Soup’s On event, also virtual, more than 700 people helped raise more than $100,000 to benefit God’s Kitchen. Each month, God’s Kitchen – which is entirely funded by donations – serves approximately 5,000 meals to those in the Heartside community. CCWM also provides seven meals each week to approximately 200 disabled residents around Grand Rapids through its Home Delivered Meals program.

Soup’s on For All is hosting a virtual silent auction with packages designed to get attendees out of the house and safely back in the community. The silent auction can be viewed here .

A staple of Soup’s On For All is the hand-painted soup bowl attendees get to bring home from the event. This year, the organization is offering live bowl painting during pick-up so attendees may contribute to next year’s event. Space is limited, so be sure to come early.