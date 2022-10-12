Cardiovascular care leaps forward in West Michigan

WYOMING, Mich. — Grand Rapids is the largest market in the state with a single open-heart program.

Until now.

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan is leveraging a state-of-the-art facility to open up options for heart patients— and doctors— in our area.

One program, one team

It's a joint effort between University of Michigan Health-West, the Frankel Center in Ann Arbor, and Trinity Health's Muskegon and St. Mary's Hospitals.

The idea is to create a seamless transition for patients whether starting their heart-health journey in Muskegon, Grand Rapids, or anywhere else in West Michigan; if you need open heart surgery, you can now stay in West Michigan for your care.

“We envision a region-leading program to address cardiovascular disease, which is still the number one cause of death in Michigan." says Gary Allore, president of Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. "We are focused on improving access to world-class care that meets the needs of the people we serve in Grand Rapids, Muskegon and all of West Michigan.”

The facility is at U of M Health-West and will allow for doctors from within the network to access leading-edge open-heart procedures and equipment— adding years to the lives of patients without adding expensive and possibly dangerous travel.

“We have reached a major milestone with the beginning of open-heart surgery in Grand Rapids," says Dr. Peter Hahn, CEO of UM Health-West. "but this is just the beginning of what becomes possible through our ongoing and strengthening collaboration.”

The partnership taps surgeons with decades of experience in multiple fields. Candidates for the surgery will be evaluated by a team representing all four programs who will recommend the best option for care.

Right now, the program will be based out of University of Michigan Health-West in Wyoming— but a dedicated facility is in the works.