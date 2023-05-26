Employee shaken but physically OK after car crashes into business

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A car crashed into Kent Cash Outlet in Comstock Park around 2 a.m. Friday— just a few feet away from where an overnight employee was standing.

Matthew Gieseler— owner of the high-end collectibles business— tells us that person is OK, but very shaken.

Giesler headed to the store after getting a notification from his security system.

Matthew Gieseler, Owner of Kent Cash Outlet

Once the scene calmed down, he reached out to FOX 17 to share details, saying gas and water were spilling everywhere when he got there.

Crews have left the scene and those hazards have stopped flowing. Kent County Dispatch says there's no danger to the community.

While there's still no official word on the driver of the car, and they are still trying to figure out what happened.

We will update this article as details become available.