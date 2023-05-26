Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Employee shaken but physically OK after car crashes into business

Car smashes into Kent Cash Outlet
Matthew Gieseler, Owner of Kent Cash Outlet
Car smashes into Kent Cash Outlet
Security camera notification of crash
Posted at 4:46 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 06:23:15-04

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A car crashed into Kent Cash Outlet in Comstock Park around 2 a.m. Friday— just a few feet away from where an overnight employee was standing.

Matthew Gieseler— owner of the high-end collectibles business— tells us that person is OK, but very shaken.

Giesler headed to the store after getting a notification from his security system.

Security camera notification of car hitting building

Once the scene calmed down, he reached out to FOX 17 to share details, saying gas and water were spilling everywhere when he got there.

Crews have left the scene and those hazards have stopped flowing. Kent County Dispatch says there's no danger to the community.

While there's still no official word on the driver of the car, and they are still trying to figure out what happened.

We will update this article as details become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward