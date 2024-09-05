CAMPAIGN TRAIL: U.S. Secretary of Education making stops across Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona is in Michigan Thursday as part of a campaign trip called The Back to School Bus Tour.

He will speak with educators in Grand Rapids on the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program.

So far, the Biden-Harris Administration initiative has forgiven nearly $70B for over 946,000 borrowers serving in education roles.

Afterward, Secretary Cardona will head to East Lansing to tour a school taking a page from the trades; using an apprenticeship to recruit and train potential teachers before they commit to a degree.

Cardona will then be in Detroit for a town hall addressing the youth mental health crisis.

The Back to School Bus Tour is a week-long trip through Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, highlighting investments in public education initiated and promoted by the Biden-Harris Administration.