CAMPAIGN TRAIL: U.S. Secretary of Education making stops across Michigan

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The U.S. Education Department on Wednesday, June 16, expanded its interpretation of federal sex protections to include transgender and gay students, a move that reverses Trump-era policy and stands against proposals in many states to bar transgender girls from school sports. In announcing the shift, Cardona said gay, lesbian and transgender students “have the same rights and deserve the same protections” as workers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona is in Michigan Thursday as part of a campaign trip called The Back to School Bus Tour.

He will speak with educators in Grand Rapids on the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program.

So far, the Biden-Harris Administration initiative has forgiven nearly $70B for over 946,000 borrowers serving in education roles.

Afterward, Secretary Cardona will head to East Lansing to tour a school taking a page from the trades; using an apprenticeship to recruit and train potential teachers before they commit to a degree.

Cardona will then be in Detroit for a town hall addressing the youth mental health crisis.

The Back to School Bus Tour is a week-long trip through Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, highlighting investments in public education initiated and promoted by the Biden-Harris Administration.

