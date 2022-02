GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a rite of passage come springtime in West Michigan- the Butterflies are Blooming Exhibit at the Frederick Meijer Gardens.

Starting Tuesday, March 1st, 7000 butterflies will be on display for visitors to experience. 60 species are showcased through the end of April.

Elliot Grandia is getting a sneak peek of the exhibit Monday on FOX 17 Mornings.