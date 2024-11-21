Business First AM on FOX 17: Stock, investment, crypto advice

With the holidays coming up, it's not a bad time to take a look at your finances before budgeting for this year's gift list.

Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy has advice on everything from AI, stocks, and investments to Cryptocurrency.

You can learn to invest like a pro by watching Bauer on Business First AM at 4:30 a.m. on FOX 17.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube