ROCKFORD, Mich. — As the Fourth of July approaches, many Americans prepare for celebrations filled with hot dogs and barbecue. According to the National Retail Federation, people are expected to spend an average of more than $92 on food items this year. However, there are ways to save money while enjoying the holiday, and we're headed to Meijer for help.

BUDGET BARBEQUE: Six ways to save on your Fourth of July party

Set a Spending Limit: Determine a budget before you shop. If an item on your wishlist exceeds that limit, reconsider whether it’s necessary.

FOX 17 Fourth of July Savings

Skip the Decorations: Since decorations are only used once a year, consider minimizing your spending on them.

FOX 17 Fourth of July Savings

Use Affordable Tableware: Opt for simple white paper plates and napkins. Your guests will appreciate the food, regardless of the table settings.

FOX 17 Fourth of July Savings

Check Unit Prices: Look for the unit price on price tags to ensure you’re getting the best value. Sometimes, larger sizes aren't the best deal.

FOX 17 Fourth of July Savings

Choose Cheaper Cuts of Meat: Flank steak and chicken thighs are often more affordable alternatives.

FOX 17 Fourth of July Savings

Grill Seasonal Vegetables: Save on side dishes by grilling seasonal options like corn on the cob, zucchini, and bell peppers.

Joe Pleiman, Meijer Store Director, emphasized the company's commitment to making Fourth of July shopping more accessible for families in the Midwest. “As a family-owned company, we want our families in the Midwest to know that they can come to our store and shop for all their Fourth of July needs and spend that extra time with family,” he said.

FOX 17 Fourth of July Savings

Meijer is offering a Fourth of July BBQ spread that can feed eight people for just $35. The menu, which includes holiday staples such as potato salad, beans, chicken, burgers, ice cream, cookies, fruit, and lemonade, provides a cost-effective option for gatherings.

In comparison, similar items priced out similarly at Walmart and Aldi on when we calculated on June 27, came out to $46 and $38, respectively. You may be able to find additional details now.

