Brown Bag Pop-Ups helping kids in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids Food Basket is passing out smiles while helping kids facing food insecurity with sack lunches decorated by West Michigan!

Tuesday marks the first day for Brown Bag Decorating pop-up events.

Head to KFB's Kent County location from noon to 3 p.m., then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and to help transform brown paper bags into positive messages, whimsical images, and much more.

The bags will then be filled with nutritious meals and passed out to kids in need.

The goal is to get 200,000 bags decorated in honor of Kids' Food Basket's 20th anniversary!

Can't make it? You can still help!

All you need is the classic brown paper bag, some markers or crayons, and your own imagination.

Decorated bags can be brought to any KFB location.

KFB - Kent County

1300 Plymouth NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KFB - Ottawa + Allegan

652 Hastings Avenue

Holland, MI 49423

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KFB – Muskegon County

Central United Methodist Church

1011 2nd St.

Muskegon, MI 49440

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Kids' Food Basket website to find out more on how you can help kids get the fuel they need!