Brown Bag Pop-Ups helping kids in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids Food Basket is passing out smiles while helping kids facing food insecurity with sack lunches decorated by West Michigan!
Tuesday marks the first day for Brown Bag Decorating pop-up events.
Head to KFB's Kent County location from noon to 3 p.m., then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and to help transform brown paper bags into positive messages, whimsical images, and much more.
The bags will then be filled with nutritious meals and passed out to kids in need.
The goal is to get 200,000 bags decorated in honor of Kids' Food Basket's 20th anniversary!
Can't make it? You can still help!
All you need is the classic brown paper bag, some markers or crayons, and your own imagination.
Decorated bags can be brought to any KFB location.
KFB - Kent County
1300 Plymouth NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KFB - Ottawa + Allegan
652 Hastings Avenue
Holland, MI 49423
Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KFB – Muskegon County
Central United Methodist Church
1011 2nd St.
Muskegon, MI 49440
Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit the Kids' Food Basket website to find out more on how you can help kids get the fuel they need!