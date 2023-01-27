Broadway Grand Rapids is back and breaking records!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just a few years ago, the future of live performances was in question, when pandemic shutdowns forced theaters across the country to close their doors.

But now not only is the future certain – it’s bright.

It’s good news for Broadway Grand Rapids, who— after 3 years— is now bouncing back in a way not even they were expecting.

Six: The Musical just wrapped their week here in Grand Rapids to record-breaking numbers.

It’s their most attended show for a one-week run at 19,046 guests

The show Come From Away broke records 2 months before that at 18,239 guests.

“It's pretty amazing that the last two shows that we've had here in Grand Rapids have both broke a box office record for a one week performance,” expounded Meghan Distel – President/CEO, Broadway Grand Rapids

And it’s extra exciting, because the future of theater in Grand Rapids was in limbo after the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The last show to break records was in 2017 – meaning Broadway is back and with a bang.

But it hasn’t just been theater performances that have struggled – businesses, hotels and restaurants all took a hit in 2020, which is why the success of these shows holds more weight than ever before.

New research from The Economic Impact Study, commissioned by The Broadway League – shows that Broadway tours bring in extra cash to the cities they visit.

“They've done studies and shown that it's about 3.2 dollars go back into the economy for every dollar sold," Distel told us. "So with Six: The Musical, we're close to $5 million in economic impact for local businesses, which is amazing.”

Broadway Grand Rapids is excited for the future as they enter their 35th season – looking forward to more shows, and more success. Keep an eye out for some exciting 35th anniversary plans and more exciting shows coming to the city.