Brighten the night with Kentwood's Glow in the Park event

KENTWOOD, Mich. — When the sun sets this Saturday, Kentwood will brighten up.
The community is hosting its Glow in the Park event this weekend and they have a whole bunch of fun, glow-themed activities planned.
Kentwood recreation program coordinator Shelby Henshaw joined the FOX 17 morning team in the studio to share more details.
The event is taking place from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Pinewood Park, located at 1999 Wolfboro Drive SE.
Attendees are encouraged to wear brightly colored and glow-in-the-dark clothes and accessories.
Those attending Glow in the Park will find a number of activities including light-up playground games, a dance party, costume contest, fun run/walk, food and more.
Check-in for the event kicks off at 7 p.m.
Event entry costs $5 per person. You can also purchase an event t-shirt for $15 and additional snacks.
You can find more details about the Kentwood Glow in the Park event online.