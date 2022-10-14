KENTWOOD, Mich. — When the sun sets this Saturday, Kentwood will brighten up.

The community is hosting its Glow in the Park event this weekend and they have a whole bunch of fun, glow-themed activities planned.

Kentwood recreation program coordinator Shelby Henshaw joined the FOX 17 morning team in the studio to share more details.

Brighten the night with Kentwood's Glow in the Park event

The event is taking place from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Pinewood Park, located at 1999 Wolfboro Drive SE.

Attendees are encouraged to wear brightly colored and glow-in-the-dark clothes and accessories.

Those attending Glow in the Park will find a number of activities including light-up playground games, a dance party, costume contest, fun run/walk, food and more.

Check-in for the event kicks off at 7 p.m.

Event entry costs $5 per person. You can also purchase an event t-shirt for $15 and additional snacks.

You can find more details about the Kentwood Glow in the Park event online.

