Brickworld Expo kicking off this weekend

Brickworld Expo kicking off this weekend at Devos Place downtown Grand Rapids Saturday and Sunday with a VIP night Friday
Brickworld in Devos Place
FOX 17 // Andrew Gajeski
Brickworld in Devos Place
Brickworld at Devos Pace Star Wars table
Brickworld at Devos Place Star Wars cityscape
Brickworld at Devos Place Minecraft figures
Brickworld at Devos Place fantasy images
Brickworld at Devos Place Grinch
Brickworld at Devos Place Star Wars Death Star image + forest scene
Brickworld at Devos Place Brickburg
Brickworld at Devos Place Slimer
Brickworld at Devos Place Castle
Brickworld at Devos Place Ronald McDonald
Posted at 6:43 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 06:58:37-04

GRAND RAPIDS — Brickworld Expo is coming to Grand Rapids for the first time kicking off this weekend at Devos Place downtown Saturday and Sunday with a VIP night Friday.

Families can see original creations and layouts, build at LEGO and DUPLO play stations & interactive exhibits, plus visit numerous vendors.

You will be able to see displays such as giant spaceships, castle and train cities, pop culture and movie creations, classic art, and even some ingenious working LEGO machines at the Great Ball Contraption.

Plenty for all ages to enjoy all weekend long!

