Brickworld Expo kicking off this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS — Brickworld Expo is coming to Grand Rapids for the first time kicking off this weekend at Devos Place downtown Saturday and Sunday with a VIP night Friday.

Families can see original creations and layouts, build at LEGO and DUPLO play stations & interactive exhibits, plus visit numerous vendors.

You will be able to see displays such as giant spaceships, castle and train cities, pop culture and movie creations, classic art, and even some ingenious working LEGO machines at the Great Ball Contraption.

Plenty for all ages to enjoy all weekend long!