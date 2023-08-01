Breakfast Buzz - Taco Bell - Fake Animals - Barbenheimer - Krispy Kreme Lotto

Asking for Mas

Taco Bell's menu items are not as "grande" as they claim to be— that's the accusation from one New York man.

FOX 17/ Lawsuit against Taco Bell

He filed a class action lawsuit against the fast-food chain in Brooklyn Federal Court.

His legal action included photographs that showed five Taco Bell Crunchwraps and Mexican Pizzas chock-full of beef, cheese and red and green vegetables.

They were pictured alongside actual photos of the same items, that were about half the size of what was pictured.

The complaint alleges Taco Bell ads are unfair to consumers, especially now that food prices are so high and many customers are struggling financially.

Barbenheimer Phenomenon

AMC Theaters says "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" gave the company the highest sales week in its 103-year history.

FOX 17/AMC Theaters

The chain says July 21st through 27th set the new record -- and high traffic continued after that.

Industry observers have dubbed it the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon.

AMC says 65 of its locations also set box off records due to the two movies.

Thanks to "Barbie" -- Greta Gerwig is now the highest-grossing female director for an opening weekend.

Combined, the movies made more than $1b globally in 10 days.

Unbelievable Bear

A zoo in eastern CHINA is trying to reassure visitors that their sun bears are not people dressed in costumes.

FOX 17/Hangzhou Zoo

Rumors and conspiracy theories have been swirling on social media, because video of a sun bear standing on its hind legs went viral.

In the video being shared online, the bear looks uncannily human and appears to wave at the crowd.

Its fur appears loose and wrinkled in places -- almost like an ill-fitting bear suit.

Sun Bears are the world's smallest bear species.

In a statement, the zoo insists people just "don't understand" their behavior.

Losing tickets get dough

A losing lottery ticket is still a winner at Krispy Kreme.

FOX 17 / Krispie Kreme

The chain is giving away a free glazed doughnut Tuesday and Wednesday to customers who bring in a Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing.

Krispy Kreme says the deal is to let everyone win some "dough" even if they are not lucky enough to win the jackpot, worth more than $1 billion.

Although there was no winning ticket for the jackpot last Friday, at least five people have won over a million dollars in that drawing.

