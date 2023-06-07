Brain health is total-body health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Health Awareness Month. Brain health is connected to your overall health and lifestyle.

Dementia is a condition of altered reasoning, memory loss, and personality change that is severe enough to interfere with the functions of daily life. Alzheimer’s Disease is one type of dementia, causing 60-80% of the disease.

It is estimated two-thirds of Americans living with Alzheimer's are women. For Alzheimer’s Disease diagnoses, there is no difference in the incidence between men and women.

10% of people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s dementia (AD). The number increases with age, 33% of people over 85 have Alzheimer's, which could be a reason for more women living with the disease because women tend to live longer than men.

The average age of diagnosis is 82, and the average time for preceding progressive memory issues is approximately 16 years.

Some risk factors that cannot be changed include age and having a first-degree relative with Alzheimer's disease. Things you can work to control are midlife high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar including pre-diabetes and diabetes, smoking, secondhand smoke, and air pollution.

Dr. Diana Bitner of True Women's Health recommends committing to brain health today.

Bitner says, "Decide why you want to have clear thinking, brain function, and good memory, then make a commitment and start. Make sure your blood pressure is less or equal to 120/70 and your A1C (blood sugar over 3 months) is under 5.7, and your cholesterol is in the normal zone. You can do this with either diet and exercise, or with a statin. Move and walk every day and sleep 7 hours most nights, Brain health is possible!"