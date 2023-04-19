Bowl for Kids' Sake returns to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore

MUSKEGON — An annual event meant to focus and support the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore (BBBSL) returns in April.

The annual "Bowl for Kids' Sake" is happening April 28 at Northway Lanes & Billiards in Muskegon.

Staff, Bigs, Littles, and supporters will celebrate their commitment to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

This year the theme is "Superhero vs. Villain". Those attending are encouraged to come wearing their favorite superhero or villain attire or costume to be in the running for the most spirited or creative. Beyond cosmic bowling, there will also be a silent auction, raffle and prizes.

You must register ahead of time as part of a team, or to be added to a team. Each adult bowler is encouraged to receive a minimum of $75 in pledges, or collectively raise $300 as a team. Youth registration is $13 for those 16 and under. All proceeds raised go to supporting Bigs and Littles in mentoring programs in Muskegon and Ottawa County.

