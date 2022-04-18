Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

Book drive and Cards for a Cause help raise money for Autism Support of Kent Co.

Autism Support of Kent County work provides services to help those on the autism spectrum lead healthier and happier lives.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 09:21:06-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Autism Support of Kent County work provides services to help those on the autism spectrum lead healthier and happier lives.

Autism Support is funded 100% by donations, and 100% of those donations stay in West Michigan.

This spring they're in need of some fundraising help and have a special program to do that.

Usborne Books & More is hosting a book drive and Cards for a Cause. With the book drive, you can purchase books for your family or donate straight to the cause and 100% of proceeds from the book drive will go to Autism Support of Kent County.

The Cards for a Cause allows you to purchase a box of 30 greeting cards for $30 and $13 of each sale will go to Autism Support of Kent County.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News