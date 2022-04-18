Book drive and Cards for a Cause help raise money for Autism Support of Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Autism Support of Kent County work provides services to help those on the autism spectrum lead healthier and happier lives.

Autism Support is funded 100% by donations, and 100% of those donations stay in West Michigan.

This spring they're in need of some fundraising help and have a special program to do that.

Usborne Books & More is hosting a book drive and Cards for a Cause. With the book drive, you can purchase books for your family or donate straight to the cause and 100% of proceeds from the book drive will go to Autism Support of Kent County.

The Cards for a Cause allows you to purchase a box of 30 greeting cards for $30 and $13 of each sale will go to Autism Support of Kent County.

For more information or to donate, click here.