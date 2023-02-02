Boba, Asian Fusion eatery celebrating grand opening!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Boba tea and Asian fusion restaurant is celebrating their grand opening!

Toastn’ Tea GR promises your favorite bubble drink plus a little something new for your palette.

MaiSee Xiong says she left the corporate world to follow a passion for food and seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces when they take that first sip or bite.

February 3rd and 4th, you can enter for a chance to win free Boba for a year, door prizes, discounts and so much more to commemorate their grand opening.

The ribbon cutting happens at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Karaoke and music by 9 year-old DJ Redd.

Visit their Facebook page to peruse the menu and find out what they’re all about.