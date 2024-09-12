Bloom where you live; LINC UP accepting volunteers!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LINC UP, a grass-roots organization aimed at improving the lives of people in Grand Rapids, is looking for volunteers.

LINC UP

The organization brings block parties, yes, but also partners with Feeding America, the City of Grand Rapids, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, and more to advocate lasting opportunities for growth and connection within communities in Grand Rapids.

As of 2024, LINC UP has invested over $100 million in housing and commercial development. In 20 years, LINC UP has expanded affordable housing in Grand Rapids by developing and or improved more than 900 single-family homes, townhomes, and multi-family apartments. Our work continues today with new developments, advocacy for policy changes, and a deeper commitment to racial equity.

Check out their calendar of events:

Expungement Resource Fair

Friday, September 13, 2024

11:00 AM 3:00 PM

341 Hall St SE

This workshop offers caregivers and community members an opportunity to understand their expungement eligibility and meet one-on-one with attorneys to begin the expungement process. We believe our community members deserve second chances. Anyone in the Grand Rapids community seeking expungement resources is welcome!

FEED THE BLOCK

Saturday, September 14, 2024

10:00 AM 2:00 PM

341 Hall Street SE

A community nourishment event dedicated to providing free, nutritious food to our neighbors!

Resume Building & Mock Interview Series

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

7:00 PM 8:00 PM

A partnership between LINC UP and the Grand Rapids Public Library.

This three-part series will cover resume building, cover letter writing, interviewing, and effective job seeking tips. Mark your calendars and take the next step towards your career success!

Pre-City Commission Dinner: Identifying Modern Propaganda

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

5:15 PM 6:30 PM

This informative session will cover:

Common logical fallacies that can distort thinking and decision-making.

and how groups can influence opinions.

and how groups can influence opinions. Other tactics often used to make arguments sound convincing, even when they aren't. This is a great opportunity to strengthen your critical thinking skills ahead of city commission meetings and understand the tools used to shape public opinion.

If you’ve always wanted to make a difference in your neighborhood,click here!