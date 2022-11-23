Block party celebrates U.S. vs. England in FIFA World Cup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. takes on England— and the Garage Bar & Grill has the perfect way to watch.

Friday, November 25th, head over for their FIFA World Cup Block Party!

With no cover— plus 17 screens with indoor and outdoor viewing— there's not a bad seat in this house.

Enjoy a live DJ, deals on drinks, and your chance at prizes and gear as you watch the U.S. defend against England.

Organizers are hosting a Futsal match during halftime to keep the party rolling.

The Garage Bar & Grill FIFA World Cup Block Party happens from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Get to the Garage Bar's event page for more.