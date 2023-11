GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of winter gear items will be given away to those in need next week during the 4th annual Blessing of the Street.

Organizers tell FOX 17 they know how great the need for proper gear can be, especially for families with young children.

Those in need will walk away with anything from hats and gloves to coats, scarves, and more donated to the cause.

Blessing of the Street will happen at 8 a.m. at the corner of Division Ave and Cherry St on Thanksgiving morning.