Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsMorning NewsBirthday Shoutouts

Actions

Birthday Shoutouts (April 10, 2026)

Happy Birthday: Alice, Hazel, Averie, Charles, Damon, Kaci, Jaxon, Leo, Lucas, Landon, Laveya, Marley Jo, Miles, Ryleigh, Salusito & Winry!
Birthday Shoutouts April 10
Posted

WEST MICHIGAN — Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News.

Send their name, picture, birth date, and how old they'll be to mornings@fox17online.com, and they'll be featured on the day of their birthday on our morning show.

NOTE: Birthday Shoutouts must be received by the day before their birthday. We cannot accommodate same-day or belated birthday requests.

See all the Birthday Shoutouts

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your neighborhood reporter