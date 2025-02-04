BIG GAME SNACKS: Elliot Grandia visits the Meijer test kitchen ahead of the big game

WALKER, Mich. — According to Wallethub, the average American consumes more than 8,000 calories on Super Bowl Sunday according to Wallethub.

Meijer nutritionists are helping us make healthier choices for the big game. Elliot Grandia went to the Meijer test kitchen to learn some healthy spins on our favorite Super Bowl snacks.

Here are three recipes they shared that pack protein, and not the calories, for West Michigan tailgaters:

High Protein Spinach Artichoke Dip

WXMI/Adam Bourland

Ingredients:

· 1 cup Greek yogurt

· 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese small curd

· 8 oz spinach frozen, thawed and drained

· 6 oz artichokes in water, drained

· 1/2 cup skim mozzarella shredded

· 2 tablespoons Parmesan

· 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

· 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

· Black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 °F.

In a large mixing bowl, mix together the cottage cheese and Greek yogurt until smooth.

Drain the spinach in a colander, place it in a dishcloth or paper towel and ring out the excess water very well.

Drain and dice the artichokes.

Add the spinach and artichokes to the mixing bowl with the garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper and mozarella. You can reserve a little mozarella for the top. Sprinkle the Parmesan and any reserved mozarella on top.

Bake 25 minutes then set the broiler to high and broil 5 minutes to give the dip a nice brown top.

Serve immediately with veggies, gluten-free crackers or chips.

Keep in the refrigerator up to 7 days. Reheat at 350° for 15-20 minutes in the oven or in the microwave 5-10 minutes.

Protein-Packed Buffalo Dip

WXMI/Adam Bourland

Ingredients:

· 12.5 oz shredded chicken

· 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

· ½ cup cottage cheese

· 2 Tbsp. Buffalo sauce

· ¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese

· Celery and carrots

Instructions:

Mix first five ingredients in the crockpot and turn on low heat. Serve with celery and carrots for dipping.

Bell Pepper and Chips Nachos

WXMI/ Adam Bourland

Ingredients:

· 4 bell peppers, cut into small wedges

· 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

· 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

· 1/2 tsp. chili powder

· 1/4 tsp. garlic powder

· Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper

· 1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack

· 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar

· Guacamole

· Salsa

· Jalapenos

· 1/2 Greek yogurt

· Chips

· Can of Black Beans

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425° and line two small baking sheets with foil.

Divide bell peppers between baking sheets. Toss with olive oil, cumin, chili powder, and garlic powder. Season generously with salt and pepper. Lay the wedges on the baking sheets in a single layer, cut side up. Bake until peppers are crisp-tender, about 10 minutes.

Add some chips. Top bell peppers and chips with black beans, Monterey Jack and cheddar. Bake until cheese is bubbly, about 10 minutes.

Top with guacamole, Greek yogurt, salsa, and jalapeños.