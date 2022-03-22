Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore bring back Bowl for Kids' Sake event

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore joined FOX17 to talk about their Bowl for Kids’ Sake event taking place on April 22 at Northway Lanes in Muskegon.

The 2022 event theme is sports and includes sports-themed and general trivia during bowling. High school, collegiate, local, or professional sports attire is encouraged and awards for most creative and festive attire will be awarded.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters’ largest national fundraiser, raising over $20 million annually for children in need across the country. 100% of the money raised goes directly to supporting children in the local community.

Event details: April 22 at Northway Lanes, 7 pm regular bowling and 8 pm cosmic bowling. The registration fee is $25 per bowler (unless registering as a virtual bowler). Pizza and pop will be provided for all bowlers at the event.

Click here for details on how to start a team, get registered, raise money, be a virtual bowler, and more.